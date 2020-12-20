Previous
Church on Sunday by jaffacake
48 / 365

Church on Sunday

Peek-a-boo. St Leonards in the hidden estate village of Tortworth. The west tower is exceptionally tall.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

