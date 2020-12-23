Previous
Next
Thrush by jaffacake
51 / 365

Thrush

Our garden visitor was hopping about all over the place as it was mostly being chased by the blackbird, hence didn't stand still long enough for the perfect photo including feet.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
December 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise