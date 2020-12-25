Previous
Next
Greetings of the season! by jaffacake
53 / 365

Greetings of the season!

25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Merry Christmas to you too.
December 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise