The Year of the Robin by jaffacake
54 / 365

The Year of the Robin

When robins appear, loves ones are near.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
14% complete

Photo Details

Joyce Lancaster ace
Lovely seasonal shot
December 26th, 2020  
