Previous
Next
Snowy sprinkle by jaffacake
56 / 365

Snowy sprinkle

With a bit of imagination there is snow on the hill.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise