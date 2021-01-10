Previous
Parting of the ways by jaffacake
69 / 365

Parting of the ways

Love it or hate ivy? Like it today because it provided a picture.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
18% complete

