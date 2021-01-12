Previous
Next
The Wagtail by jaffacake
71 / 365

The Wagtail

Delightful small, long-tailed black and white bird. Jumps sprightly about all over the place frantically wagging its tail up and down dashing about over the lawn in search of food.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise