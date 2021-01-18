Previous
Next
Pedersen local inventor by jaffacake
77 / 365

Pedersen local inventor

Been to the cemetery then to the sign on the wall of the supermarket that boasts about a famous local person.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise