Previous
Next
The Friendly Magpie by jaffacake
91 / 365

The Friendly Magpie

While a raven has adopted Dursley and hangs out close to the chip shop, the neighbouring town has a magpie and as it happens prefers a Chinese takeaway.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise