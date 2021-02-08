Previous
Next
The Tyndale Monument and horses by jaffacake
98 / 365

The Tyndale Monument and horses

The tower is built on a hill at North Nibley, Gloucestershire. It was built in honour of William Tyndale, a translator of the New Testament, who was born nearby.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise