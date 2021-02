The Somerset Monument

Built by Lewis Vulliamy in 1846 in memory of Robert Edward Henry Somerset. He was a general at the Battle of Waterloo of 1815, and died in 1842. He was a nephew of the Sixth Duke of Beaufort. Perhaps more of a folly, the tower is approximately 100 feet tall and stands right on top of the escarpment and is visible for miles and miles around. Blue sky at last.