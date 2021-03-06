Previous
Next
Through the gate by jaffacake
124 / 365

Through the gate

Viewpoint over the Severn Vale and across to the Forest of Dean.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise