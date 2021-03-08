Sign up
In honour of Commonwealth Day - 2021
The Commonwealth flag is flying on the church tower to mark Commonwealth Day. The tower is the only public flagpole in the town..
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Julie
@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
Tags
church
,
flag
,
tower
,
commonwealth
