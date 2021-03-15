Previous
Pussy willow by jaffacake
Pussy willow

In spring the willows flower in a very particular way.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
Debra ace
Beautifully captured...love your processing
March 15th, 2021  
