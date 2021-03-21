Previous
Banksy look-a-like by jaffacake
139 / 365

Banksy look-a-like

Spare bit of shop wall, why wouldn't you?
21st March 2021

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
38% complete

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
So fun!
March 21st, 2021  
