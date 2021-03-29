Previous
Spring blossom by jaffacake
147 / 365

Spring blossom

Such a source of comfort as the delicate blossom starts to reappear this one with pinker hues. Warmer days are on the way.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Julie

@jaffacake
My first completed 365 Project started in 2015. Rightly or wrongly here we go again. Looking forward to being part of the photo...
40% complete

Photo Details

