Journey

The Sundial compass is used for navigation & telling time. Shadows are illuminated and the compass is guided by that projection, which is caused by the sun, or light. This tattoo is a reminder of my moral compass, if you will. It is a reminder of my values, to be true to myself, always be self aware, that time is finite, and that each breath I take is the opportunity to do something meaningful in my own life, and in the lives of others. It also displays three important dates of three people I forever want to journey through this life with. Time is finite. Live well. Live now.