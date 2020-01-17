Childhood Memories

My father played drums in his youth. Growing up, music was almost always playing when he was home. He introduced me to new songs, new artists, and I remember being enamored watching him sing and drum to virtually every song that came out of the speakers. My cheeks and jaws would hurt after awhile because I’d just be standing there smiling, taking in the sights and sounds, and enjoying time with MY Dad. I was even known to “steal” his records and would spend hours sitting on my closet floor listening to The Beatles, Grand Funk Railroad, and Climax Blues Band to name a few.



No matter what format a song has been transferred to; an 8 track, vinyl record, cassette tape, CD, or digital download, music has always been a beautiful escape for me.



- JLM