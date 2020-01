I Stand In Awe

For one minute, walk outside, stand there, in silence, look up at the sky, and contemplate how amazing life is.



For as far back as I can remember, I’ve had a fascination with the sky. There is something magnetic, enchanting and serene about it. I do my best daily to take time to acknowledge its vastness and its beauty. It truly is one of the simplest sources of serenity in my life.