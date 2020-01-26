Previous
Unplugged by jaimemiller
26 / 365

Unplugged

“We’re plugged in 24 hours a day now. We’re all part of one big machine, whether we are conscious of that or not. And if we can’t unplug from that machine, eventually we’re going to become mindless.” - Alan Lightman
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Jaime Miller

@jaimemiller
7% complete

Photo Details

