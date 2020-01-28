Previous
Winter by jaimemiller
28 / 365

Winter

“I wonder if the snow lives the trees and fields, that it kisses them so gently? And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says, ‘Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again’.” - Lewis Carroll
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Jaime Miller

@jaimemiller
