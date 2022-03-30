Previous
IMG_20220330_131226 by jaio
89 / 365

IMG_20220330_131226

The hospital. A hospital room is not hospitable at all.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Jaio

@jaio
I walk barefoot through life, and I sing in full voice while I drive. I go around caught by the word and I strive to...
Sh
Oh dear. But it makes a nice photo.
March 30th, 2022  
