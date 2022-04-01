Previous
IMG_20220401_001801-01
IMG_20220401_001801-01

Carolina. A typical dessert from Bilbao, Basque Country. Meringue and outside egg yolk and chocolate. It is addictive!!!
1st April 2022

Jaio

@jaio
I walk barefoot through life, and I sing in full voice while I drive. I go around caught by the word and I strive to...
