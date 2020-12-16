Sign up
Previous
Next
36 / 365
Growing Up
Taken at a local apple orchard. I don’t feel confident about what I did with this one. Wondering what other folks would choose...hmmm.
Thanks for chiming in!
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
3
2
Janet K-B
@jakb
36
photos
13
followers
12
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
16th October 2016 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plants
,
trellis
,
espalier
PhylM-S
ace
Your narrative blows my mind because as soon as I just glimpsed this photo, I said ooowww I like this! I can’t even tell you why... there are numerous reasons why this appeals to me! Big fav!
December 17th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Not sure what you don’t like about this one, I think your choice Of processing is really great. What I super love is the composition; the angles, the repetition, the contrast of shapes—fantastic! We have a gazillion Apple orchards around here and I’ve yet to see any growing like that. Very cool!
December 17th, 2020
Janet K-B
@elatedpixie
Dang! Thanks for your enthusiasm! Made my night.
December 17th, 2020
