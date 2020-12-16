Previous
Growing Up by jakb
Growing Up

Taken at a local apple orchard. I don’t feel confident about what I did with this one. Wondering what other folks would choose...hmmm.
Thanks for chiming in!
PhylM-S ace
Your narrative blows my mind because as soon as I just glimpsed this photo, I said ooowww I like this! I can’t even tell you why... there are numerous reasons why this appeals to me! Big fav!
December 17th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Not sure what you don’t like about this one, I think your choice Of processing is really great. What I super love is the composition; the angles, the repetition, the contrast of shapes—fantastic! We have a gazillion Apple orchards around here and I’ve yet to see any growing like that. Very cool!
December 17th, 2020  
@elatedpixie Dang! Thanks for your enthusiasm! Made my night.
December 17th, 2020  
