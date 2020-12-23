Previous
Sunrise, Arrival in India by jakb
Sunrise, Arrival in India

The start of an incredibly magical experiment in living, thinking, and being different - at least for 2 weeks. (Wish I hadn't decapitated my travel companion here, but...well, it had been a very long trip.) Bob.
Chris Cook ace
Very evocative image.
December 24th, 2020  
