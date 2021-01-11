Previous
Looking Within by jakb
62 / 365

Looking Within

I was in my son’s (now mostly-vacated) room for the weekend of the meditation retreat. Not a lot to photograph there, so I turned to the flowers my daughter sent for my birthday. Looking at a lot of things differently these days...
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

JAKB

@jakb
Hello out there! I'm new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
Photo Details

