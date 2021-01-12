Community Backgammon

Reaching back a couple winters to a magical Christmas evening at Folkehuset Absalon in Copenhagen where, for a few dollars, our family ate a delicious dinner - sat at these long tables with people we’d never met before, passing food from person to person, family style - had a drink, played some ping pong, and finished off the evening with a game of backgammon. Sadly, Absalon is closed now (Covid, I imagine). With this photo, may the warm and welcoming spirit of Absalon live on, not only in my mind, but in yours, as well! (That means you too, BOB.)