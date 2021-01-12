Previous
Next
Community Backgammon by jakb
63 / 365

Community Backgammon

Reaching back a couple winters to a magical Christmas evening at Folkehuset Absalon in Copenhagen where, for a few dollars, our family ate a delicious dinner - sat at these long tables with people we’d never met before, passing food from person to person, family style - had a drink, played some ping pong, and finished off the evening with a game of backgammon. Sadly, Absalon is closed now (Covid, I imagine). With this photo, may the warm and welcoming spirit of Absalon live on, not only in my mind, but in yours, as well! (That means you too, BOB.)
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

JAKB

ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise