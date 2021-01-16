Previous
Ode to Mona
67 / 365

Ode to Mona

Inspired by @mona65, this image was taken upside down from this right in front of our house in a post-downpour puddle. My son suggested rotating it and darkening to a night sky look. Fun playing here, Bob.
16th January 2021

JAKB

