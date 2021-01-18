Sign up
Finding Arizona on a Massachusetts Walk
Is it just me or does this remind others of the US Southwest? Seen in a culvert on a recent stroll, Bob.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
Corinne
ace
Reminds me a sunset on the mount Uluru in Australia too ;)
January 19th, 2021
