Finding Arizona on a Massachusetts Walk by jakb
69 / 365

Finding Arizona on a Massachusetts Walk

Is it just me or does this remind others of the US Southwest? Seen in a culvert on a recent stroll, Bob.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Reminds me a sunset on the mount Uluru in Australia too ;)
January 19th, 2021  
