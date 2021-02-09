Sign up
Soft Spindles
A quiet walk. A simple find.
Need some time to work on some other photos I took today, so I’m posting and moving on (my 365 motto for 2021).
Thanks for gazing.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
evergreen
,
needles
Yolanda
ace
Lovely
February 9th, 2021
