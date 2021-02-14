Sign up
96 / 365
Free to Roam (Venice, 2014)
Throwback to earlier days when we boldly explored worlds far, far from home (with very low-res cameras!), Bob.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S5 IS
Taken
13th April 2014 5:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
girl
,
venice
,
columns
