Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
Next
98 / 365
Bird Feeder (aka Trust and Wonder)
A lot of 365ers take incredible photos of birds. Not I. I am more of a people and landscape person, I suppose. But I came across this older photo and thought, “Hey, with this one, I can perhaps really join the 365 club!” So here I am.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
4
1
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
98
photos
45
followers
27
following
26% complete
View this month »
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S5 IS
Taken
23rd April 2014 6:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
girl
Milanie
ace
What an amazing shot!
February 17th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Girlfriend, you were already a fully fledged certified card-carrying 365er! That said, this is an enchanting capture. So sweet!
February 17th, 2021
amyK
ace
Wow, nice capture of the action
February 17th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
