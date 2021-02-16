Previous
Bird Feeder (aka Trust and Wonder) by jakb
98 / 365

Bird Feeder (aka Trust and Wonder)

A lot of 365ers take incredible photos of birds. Not I. I am more of a people and landscape person, I suppose. But I came across this older photo and thought, “Hey, with this one, I can perhaps really join the 365 club!” So here I am.
16th February 2021

JAKB

ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What an amazing shot!
February 17th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Girlfriend, you were already a fully fledged certified card-carrying 365er! That said, this is an enchanting capture. So sweet!
February 17th, 2021  
amyK ace
Wow, nice capture of the action
February 17th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 17th, 2021  
