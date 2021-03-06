Sign up
Stalking Last Season’s Stalks
I couldn’t get this image quite right in color, but was pleasantly surprised that, in black and white, it actually worked much better. Especially on black, Bob.
Thank you for peeking, commenting, and inspiring me!
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
snow
corn
winter
sun
field
b/w
Milanie
ace
What a marvelous black and white - even more so on black. A definite fav.
March 7th, 2021
