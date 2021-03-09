Previous
Anticipating the Thaw by jakb
118 / 365

Anticipating the Thaw

Playing around with processing.
My walks now involve navigating the icy trails using microspikes on my boots and savoring the last of winter as spring peeks through the boughs.
JAKB

@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
