Anticipating the Thaw
Playing around with processing.
My walks now involve navigating the icy trails using microspikes on my boots and savoring the last of winter as spring peeks through the boughs.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
