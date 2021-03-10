Previous
Next
Not Just A Mother Day by jakb
119 / 365

Not Just A Mother Day

Using today’s post as a journal entry - a sweet day with my mother (89). After what we’ve seen this past year, with so many parents and others lost to Covid (and other causes), I simply soak in time with her.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

JAKB

ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Bless you both - this is wonderful!
March 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise