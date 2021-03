Faithful Friend

This gerber daisy was given to me a few years ago by I can’t remember which friend. Perhaps to cheer me when my father passed. It has come up like clockwork in March - sometimes growing an inch in a day! Political turmoil, pandemic, whatever - nevertheless, she persists! For today’s portrait, I placed her in front of a stained glass piece one of our kids made years ago in middle school. I’m loving her look!