132 / 365
Queen of the Forest
Came across this big mama on today's walk. She has been burned in the middle, yet still seems to be going strong.
Thanks, everyone, for everything!
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
3
3
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I'm new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
132
photos
54
followers
35
following
36% complete
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
23rd March 2021 10:47am
tree
forest
gnarly
Samantha
ace
Very engaging composition and processing.
March 24th, 2021
amyK
ace
Your composition nicely highlights the beauty of this tree
March 24th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Ditto all above. An image worthy of royalty!
March 24th, 2021
