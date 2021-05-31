Sign up
Peeping Through
I just like half-open gates; they draw my eye and my curiosity.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
Photo Details
Tags
yellow
,
fence
,
yard
,
gate
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Me, too! Well spotted, I love the tones and the complementing verticals. Really cool processing!
June 1st, 2021
