Peeping Through by jakb
169 / 365

Peeping Through

I just like half-open gates; they draw my eye and my curiosity.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I'm new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Me, too! Well spotted, I love the tones and the complementing verticals. Really cool processing!
June 1st, 2021  
