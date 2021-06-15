Sign up
More From the Quilt Store
https://shopvalleyfabrics.com/
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
1
0
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I'm new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
174
photos
60
followers
33
following
47% complete
View this month »
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
gift
,
bolts
,
fabric
,
folds
,
quilts
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Ooo, I do loves me some cool fabric! Nice shot, I like how you've composed this 🤓
June 15th, 2021
