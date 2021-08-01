Sign up
182 / 365
Scene from the Berkshire Botanical Garden
Long time no post! My best to you all. (Especially you, Bob.)
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st August 2021 12:09pm
Tags
b&w
,
shed
Milanie
ace
I do like your processing!
August 3rd, 2021
