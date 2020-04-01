Previous
In a Bummer Mood by jakegottfried
In a Bummer Mood

Despite the color in the foreground, the background resonates the depressing mood onto it's character and it's possessions.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Jake Gottfried

@jakegottfried
