Previous
Next
Low Angle Shot by jakegottfried
9 / 365

Low Angle Shot

This is actually alot bigger from a medium shot

Origional Filename - DSC06067
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Jake Gottfried

@jakegottfried
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise