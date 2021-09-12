Sign up
Green Bananas
A bunch of green bananas almost ready to be picked and consumed.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Janice A.
@jamaicajan
My name Janice A. I’m an aspiring photographer from the very beautiful island of Jamaica!! I will be using my phone to capture One A...
Tags
green
,
fruit
,
bananas
,
healthy
