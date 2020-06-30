james-dawson-packaging-solution

Founded in 1975, James Dawson Enterprises Ltd. is a leader in the packaging market providing unique, cost-effective solutions to today’s complex packaging problems. With offices in New York State, Montreal and Toronto we can better serve our international customer base, including many of the world’s best known corporations.

Our customer service representatives are trained to provide you with innovative solutions to the most unusual packaging problems.

To reinforce our commitment to the highest degree of customer service and support, our manufacturing and distribution operations are designed to ensure that we meet and exceed your expectations.