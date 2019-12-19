Previous
The town squirrel by jamibann
The town squirrel

I went to Edinburgh yesterday to meet up with two good friends. We meet 2-3 times a year for a catch up, and as we all live in different parts of Scotland, we change the venue regularly. This time it was my turn to do the lion's share of the travel. Having time to fill, I opted against Christmas Shopping, and so I just walked around Edinburgh and followed the Water of Leith for a fair bit. Met this fellow on the way. But what is he eating?! A slice of Terry's Chocolate Orange? A Brazil Nut in the shell? A slice of black pudding? I have no idea, but he wasn't giving it up!
I think it's black pudding!! Walking is always preferable to shopping in my book LOL. This guy is adorable. Super DOF
Fab shot. Half a Christmas pudding?!
