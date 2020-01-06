Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2258
The Lonesome Birch
I liked the way this Birch tree stood alone against the elements. Taken yesterday during our morning walk.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
3
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2429
photos
171
followers
105
following
2257
2258
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th January 2020 1:20pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Dianne
This is so lovely - fav.
January 6th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
Amazing b/w :) fav
January 6th, 2020
Wylie
ace
A beauty
January 6th, 2020
