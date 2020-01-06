Previous
The Lonesome Birch by jamibann
Photo 2258

The Lonesome Birch

I liked the way this Birch tree stood alone against the elements. Taken yesterday during our morning walk.
6th January 2020

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Dianne
This is so lovely - fav.
January 6th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
Amazing b/w :) fav
January 6th, 2020  
Wylie ace
A beauty
January 6th, 2020  
