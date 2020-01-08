Previous
A peek through the trees by jamibann
A peek through the trees

As I was out walking the other day, I liked the way I could see this farm through a gap in the larch trees.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Wylie ace
like a sneaky peak! nice framing.
January 8th, 2020  
