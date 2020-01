Little Robin Redbreast

I walked around Loch Kinord yesterday, as it was a sunny morning after a few rainy days. I wished I'd had a bigger camera lens with me as there were lots of little birds flying around in the trees. All sorts of tits, a nuthatch and of course the ever-present robin. This little fellow just seemed to be teasing me - always a little bit too far away for my lens. This one's better on black.