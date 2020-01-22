No castles today!

There were no castles on yesterday's walk, but a group of very remote, no longer habited, farm houses.



We cycled up to Morven Lodge on our mountain bikes yesterday, then hiked up Morven hill, and and cycled back home. A great way to cover 27km, avoiding a long walk in and out on dirt track. Cheating a bit, but still hard work. Our bikes were tied up in the patch of Larch trees you see on the left of the image. Morven hill is not in this image, but is to the right.



Heading out again today into the Cairngorms - this beautiful weather is too good to miss and it's not set to last. It's only January after all.



