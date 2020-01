Pretty Rubbish - Work in Progress

I spent a super day yesterday making something out of very little. It's not finished yet, and I'm going back today to grout it and finish it off. The lady (whose venture is called 'Pretty Rubbish') runs the workshop and is very talented, making all sorts of beautiful objects using old crockery and pieces of glass. This was my work station at the end of the day yesterday. Messy, but productive!